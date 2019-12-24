Repairing Ocean View Channel

Photo by San Luciano Vera, USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Los Angeles District and the Orange County Flood Control District have successfully completed flood channel repairs before Southern California’s flood season.

The agencies hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to highlight the completion of repair work on Ocean View Channel, December 20, in Huntington Beach, California.

Ocean View Channel was constructed by the Orange County Flood Control District in 1962. The entire channel extends about four miles and provides critical flood-risk management for residents and businesses along its stretch – from Fountain Valley to Huntington Beach.

“The repair work on Ocean View Channel is a great example of the cooperation and partnership between the Orange County Flood Control District, the Corps and its contracting partners,” said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Commander Col. Aaron Barta.

In 2010, about a half-a-mile of the channel was heavily damaged during a flood event. If the channel was not repaired, another significant storm in this area could have caused more than $6 million in property damage, said USACE.

Orange County and USACE signed an 80 percent federal/20 percent non-federal cost-share agreement in 2016 and construction of the channel began in 2018.

Total cost of the project was more than $3.5 million.

 

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Ettalong Dredging Complete

The six-month-long Ettalong Channel dredging program has been successfully completed, according to the Member for ...

read more →

Ocean City Beachfill in January

Ocean City Mayor, Jay Gillian, has announced a rough timeline for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’s beach ...

read more →

Nigerian Contract for ADBP

Anthony D Bates Partnership (ADBP) has been appointed by the Nigerian Ports Authority to carry out the Project ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Ocean City Inlet Dredging Begins

The Ocean City Inlet dredging program is about to begin, the Maryland Congressman Andy Harris said in his latest ...

read more →

San Diego Dredging Proposed

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District, is inviting comments on a draft Environmental Assessment ...

read more →

Repairing Nooksack River Levees

A levee rehabilitation construction team is busy repairing four levees on the Nooksack River in Whatcom County, ...

read more →

More Dredging at Port Louis

The Government of Mauritius announced today in their Budget 2019-2020 Plan that the transformation of the Port ...

read more →

Murden Busy in Ocean City Inlet

The split hull dredger Murden is currently very busy working in and around Ocean City Inlet as part of the ...

read more →

Meeting on OC Shoaling

The USACE’s Baltimore District hosted a public meeting May 30 at the Worcester County Library – Berlin ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Ocean City Meeting This Week

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, will host a public meeting this week, May 30, to discuss and ...

read more →

Assawoman Dredging Kicks Off

DNREC’s Division of Parks & Recreation has announced that dredging work on a lagoon adjacent to the Assawoman ...

read more →

VIDEO: Scarborough Silt Removal

﻿ Scarborough Properties, a full service real estate development company headquartered in southern New Jersey, has ...

read more →

Ocean City Inlet Work Kicks Off

USACE, Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Worcester County signed a Project Partnership Agreement last ...

read more →

Lake Conjola Entrance Update

The New South Wales’ Shoalhaven City Council has continued works to create a pilot channel along the northern ...

read more →

Chatham Rock Joins WOC

New Zealand’s Chatham Rock Phosphate said in their latest release that they are joining the World Ocean ...

read more →