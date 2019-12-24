Repairing Ocean View Channel

zoom Photo by San Luciano Vera, USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Los Angeles District and the Orange County Flood Control District have successfully completed flood channel repairs before Southern California’s flood season.

The agencies hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to highlight the completion of repair work on Ocean View Channel, December 20, in Huntington Beach, California.

Ocean View Channel was constructed by the Orange County Flood Control District in 1962. The entire channel extends about four miles and provides critical flood-risk management for residents and businesses along its stretch – from Fountain Valley to Huntington Beach.

“The repair work on Ocean View Channel is a great example of the cooperation and partnership between the Orange County Flood Control District, the Corps and its contracting partners,” said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Commander Col. Aaron Barta.

In 2010, about a half-a-mile of the channel was heavily damaged during a flood event. If the channel was not repaired, another significant storm in this area could have caused more than $6 million in property damage, said USACE.

Orange County and USACE signed an 80 percent federal/20 percent non-federal cost-share agreement in 2016 and construction of the channel began in 2018.

Total cost of the project was more than $3.5 million.