Representing USAR at CEDA Dredging Days

Exo Environmental Ltd. recently attended the CEDA Dredging Days conference in the Ahoy Rotterdam, taking the opportunity to represent and promote the USAR project.

CEDA Dredging Days is the flagship conference of the Central Dredging Association (CEDA) and is the main event on the dredging industry calendar in the CEDA (EMEA) region.

At the event, director of Exo delivered a pitch presentation on behalf of the USAR partnership, to the 150 attendees. The two-minute pitch focused on the USAR outputs.

This included WIKISED, Operational Sediment Management System (OSMS), the Sediment Management Strategy, as well as showcasing the USAR pilots.

Exo Environmental were heavily involved with the USAR pilot at Brightlingsea. This is because they were the designers and managers of the iconic “beneficial use of dredged material” (BUDM) pilot.

The pilot saw 35,000m³ of sediment used to restore the local saltmarshes in support of the coastal defenses among numerous other eco-system services.