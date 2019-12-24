Representing USAR at CEDA Dredging Days

Image source: Exo

Exo Environmental Ltd. recently attended the CEDA Dredging Days conference in the Ahoy Rotterdam, taking the opportunity to represent and promote the USAR project.

CEDA Dredging Days is the flagship conference of the Central Dredging Association (CEDA) and is the main event on the dredging industry calendar in the CEDA (EMEA) region.

At the event, director of Exo delivered a pitch presentation on behalf of the USAR partnership, to the 150 attendees. The two-minute pitch focused on the USAR outputs.

This included WIKISED, Operational Sediment Management System (OSMS), the Sediment Management Strategy, as well as showcasing the USAR pilots.

Exo Environmental were heavily involved with the USAR pilot at Brightlingsea. This is because they were the designers and managers of the iconic “beneficial use of dredged material” (BUDM) pilot.

The pilot saw 35,000m³ of sediment used to restore the local saltmarshes in support of the coastal defenses among numerous other eco-system services.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Denmark to Host WODCON XXIII

Following the successful WODCON XXII conference, organized by the Chinese chapter of the Eastern Dredging ...

read more →

Young Author Award Presented

The International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) bestowed the Young Author Award to Liesbeth De ...

read more →

CEDA Guidance Paper Available

The Central Dredging Association (CEDA) has announced the release of a new CEDA guidance paper by its Working Group ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

All Set for CEDA Dredging Days

CEDA Dredging Days 2019, the flagship conference of the Central Dredging Association (CEDA), will be held from 7-8 ...

read more →

Young Author Award in Rotterdam

International Association of Dredging Companies – the global umbrella organisation for contractors in the private ...

read more →

Two CEDA Papers at IMO London

Representing the World Organisation of Dredging Associations comprising CEDA, WEDA and EADA, Dr. Craig Vogt, ...

read more →

Spotlight on Energy Efficiency

The Central Dredging Association (CEDA) WG Energy Efficiency is well on track with its paper titled: ‘Energy ...

read more →

Program Unveiled for CEDA Event

CEDA Dredging Days is the flagship conference of the Central Dredging Association (CEDA) and is one of the main ...

read more →

Spotlight on RI Coastal Program

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) spent a few days in Rhode Island last week to evaluate ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Beneficial Use of Sediments

The latest Central Dredging Association (CEDA) publications, covering the most recent work from the CEDA Working ...

read more →

WODCON XXII Starts in Shanghai

The 22nd World Dredging Congress & Exposition (WODCON XXII) officially kicked off today at the Shanghai ...

read more →

WODA, CEDA in Vancouver

The 42nd meeting of the Scientific Groups of the London Convention and the 13th meeting of the London Protocol took ...

read more →

CEDA, IADC and PIANC in Nairobi

The UN Science-Policy-Business Forum on the Environment will convene its second global session in Nairobi, Kenya, ...

read more →

CEDA Shedding Light on Turbidity

Work is well underway on the latest CEDA information paper on guidelines for assessing and evaluating environmental ...

read more →

CEDA Dredging Days 2019

The Central Dredging Association (CEDA) has just announced that the deadline for sending abstracts for the Dredging ...

read more →