CPRA Accomplishments in 2019

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has released its 2019 Year in Review outlining the agency’s accomplishments in coastal protection and restoration.

According to CPRA, the past year saw the advancement of 108 coastal projects including 33 projects either completed or in construction.

2019 also marked the first year of construction utilizing both major sources of coastal funding from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act and the Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement.

“2019 was certainly a banner year for CPRA, and we anticipate another record-breaker for 2020,” said CPRA Executive Director Bren Haase. “In 2020 CPRA, alongside our partners, will undertake our largest commitment to dredging in the history of the coastal program, with a record 16 dredging projects in construction that will deliver approximately 73 million cubic yards of dredged material to create and nourish more than 11,000 acres of land, marsh, shorelines and barrier islands across the state.”

Haase added that it takes extensive study, planning, engineering and design, permitting, and hard work to move projects to construction. He also noted historic interruptions in 2019 including the extended Mississippi River flood fight and Hurricane Barry.

“We were undoubtedly tested this year, but I feel this was a year where for every step we got knocked back, we took two steps forward,” said Haase.

Since its inception in 2007, CPRA and its partners have dredged and pumped more than 157 million cubic yards of sediment to benefit or build 47,341 acres of coastal habitat.

