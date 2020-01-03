Dredging Part of the Kapalama Container Terminal Project

Image source: HDOT

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Harbors Division has announced that it is moving forward with Phase 2 of the Kapalama Container Terminal (KCT) project at Honolulu Harbor – the cornerstone of the Harbors Modernization Plan.

According to the HDOT, the project is the largest capital improvement project in Hawaii harbors history and will deliver increased efficiency and operability to harbor users and the public.

Phase 1 began January 2018 and is on time and on budget, with an early scheduled completion date set for summer of 2020 at a cost of $163 million.

Phase 2 of the project is advertised now with the anticipated bid opening scheduled for February 2020. It has an estimated cost of $200-300 million and is anticipated to be complete in 2023.

Under the Phase 2, the waterside construction at Piers 40-43 in Honolulu Harbor will add 1,800 linear feet of new berthing space, which is enough for two container ships to dock simultaneously and up to six gantry cranes, and an additional 18.5 acres of harden container strength operational areas next to the cargo ships.

The work also includes dredging along the waterfront and in the harbor channel and widening the slips between Piers 40 and 43.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Field Studies Continue for RBT2

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is continuing field studies in December 2019 as part of ongoing environmental ...

read more →

Milestone in JAXPORT Evolution

U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administrator Rear Adm. Mark Buzby joined elected officials and ...

read more →

Rijeka Dredging Plan Unveiled

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) recently drew up plans to expand its Croatian subsidiary ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Port Freeport Project on the Way

Port Freeport Commissioners have approved a $129.6 million contract with McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. for the ...

read more →

Dredging Part of Koper Expansion

Luka Koper, Slovenia, has started this year a series of major investments aimed at increasing capacity especially ...

read more →

$20 million grant for JAXPORT

The federal government has awarded the Jacksonville Port Authority a $20 million grant for the reconstruction of ...

read more →

Umm Qasr Deep-Water Capacity

International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) has formally inaugurated two new berths which for the first ...

read more →

Contrecoeur Expansion Deal Inked

The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) has just introduced their plan to work with the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) ...

read more →

Walvis Bay Terminal Inaugurated

Namibia has launched an expanded container terminal at the Port of Walvis Bay, projected to double the country’s ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Rijeka Dredging Plan Unveiled

Adriatic Gate Container Terminal (AGCT), the Croatian subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services Inc. ...

read more →

JAXPORT Sets New Record

Thanks to investments like harbor dredging and other port development projects, the Jacksonville Port Authority ...

read more →

Big Money for Jacksonville Dredge

The Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) and SSA Marine have reached a long-term agreement for the development and ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (February 11-17, 2019).   ...

read more →

BICT Ready for Bigger Vessels

International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) has officially inaugurated the expansion of its Batumi ...

read more →

Namibe Port Contract Inked

Toyota Tsusho Corporation inked a contract with the Ministry of Transports of the Republic of Angola last month for ...

read more →