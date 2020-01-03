Dredging Part of the Kapalama Container Terminal Project

zoom Image source: HDOT

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Harbors Division has announced that it is moving forward with Phase 2 of the Kapalama Container Terminal (KCT) project at Honolulu Harbor – the cornerstone of the Harbors Modernization Plan.

According to the HDOT, the project is the largest capital improvement project in Hawaii harbors history and will deliver increased efficiency and operability to harbor users and the public.

Phase 1 began January 2018 and is on time and on budget, with an early scheduled completion date set for summer of 2020 at a cost of $163 million.

Phase 2 of the project is advertised now with the anticipated bid opening scheduled for February 2020. It has an estimated cost of $200-300 million and is anticipated to be complete in 2023.

Under the Phase 2, the waterside construction at Piers 40-43 in Honolulu Harbor will add 1,800 linear feet of new berthing space, which is enough for two container ships to dock simultaneously and up to six gantry cranes, and an additional 18.5 acres of harden container strength operational areas next to the cargo ships.

The work also includes dredging along the waterfront and in the harbor channel and widening the slips between Piers 40 and 43.