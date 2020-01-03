USACE Meetings on Upper Barataria Louisiana Draft Feasibility Report

Image source: USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ New Orleans District has scheduled two public meetings regarding the release of the Upper Barataria Basin Louisiana – Feasibility Study with Integrated Environmental Impact Statement.

The Tentatively Selected Plan (TSP) identified to undergo further feasibility-level design is a $514 million alternative that would extend the existing parish levee approximately 18.3 miles to connect with the high ground across the basin near Raceland and includes a 270-foot barge gate across Bayou des Allemands.

According to USACE, the levee would be designed and constructed in accordance to post-Katrina levee design guidelines and will provide a minimum of the 50-year level of risk reduction, or a storm surge that has a two percent chance of occurring in any given year.

The meetings will take place on January 7, at 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway, Luling, LA and January 9, at 705 West Fifth Street, Thibodaux, LA.

