CDMCS Releases Pipeline Incident Prevention

Image source: CDMCS

The Council for Dredging and Marine Construction Safety (CDMCS) has unveiled Pipeline Incident Prevention (PIP), a recommended best practices guide for safe dredging near underwater gas and hazardous liquid pipelines located in the Army Corps federal navigation channels.

According to CDMCS, this completes a milestone project for the dredging and pipeline industries that will raise awareness and ultimately save lives.

In September of 2018, the CDMCS Pipeline Task Force (PTF) set out on a journey to reduce underwater pipeline incidents during dredging activities by delivering solutions that support safe work practices and increase public awareness through inter-agency public/private collaboration and information-sharing.

This life-saving resource delivers on that promise with recommendations fully vetted by all stakeholders: dredging contractors, pipeline operators, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, and various state agencies.

As reported, the “PIP” does not eliminate the challenges with working around underwater pipelines, but it does help contractors navigate around them and reduce risk.

It addresses pipeline safety, damage prevention, and recommended emergency response protocols in the marine environment and should be utilized both in the field and in the office.

More Info

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Jordan Cove Plan Gets OK

The Coos Bay City Council voted earlier this week to approve the latest step towards developing the Jordan Cove ...

read more →

IHC Reservoir Dredging Update

Royal IHC has just released another update from the reservoir dredging pilot scheme in India, saying that a ...

read more →

Boskalis Wins El Salvador Deal

Boskalis has won a contract to connect an offshore Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) to an onshore ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

CDMCS Leadership in Safety

The Council for Dredging and Marine Construction Safety (CDMCS) held its 2nd Leadership in Safety Awards Dinner on ...

read more →

San Antonio Bay Deal for RLB

RLB Contracting Inc., from Port Lavaca, Texas, has won an $8.8 million firm-fixed-price contract for pipeline ...

read more →

GLDD Announces Q3 Results

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September ...

read more →

Dredger Arco Dee Avoids Collision

The 68m long, 14m wide, 1300 tonne dredger Arco Dee was scheduled to enter Littlehampton Harbor on Saturday, August ...

read more →

Woodside Opts for Boskalis

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) has been awarded the contract for the seabed intervention and shore ...

read more →

Building Cairns Dredge Pipeline

﻿ Ports North has just released this very interesting video about construction works on a dredge pipeline, part of ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

One Killed in Calcasieu Accident

The U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Lake Charles is conducting a Marine Casualty Investigation in collaboration ...

read more →

Port Kembla Contract Awarded

The Port Kembla Gas Terminal (PKGT), owned by Australian Industrial Energy (AIE), has reached another important ...

read more →

Cottrell Wins Lynnhaven Contract

The Army Corps’ Norfolk District has awarded a 120-day period of performance contract to Cottrell Contracting ...

read more →

Post Florence Project Resumes

After the last week’s brief pause in beach nourishment activities caused by the bad weather/sea conditions ...

read more →

Barker Flood Prevention Meeting

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District’s Project Management Branch, Deputy Branch Chief, Sheri ...

read more →

Signal Award for GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) was the recipient of Signal Mutual Indemnity Association Ltd.’s ...

read more →