CDMCS Releases Pipeline Incident Prevention

The Council for Dredging and Marine Construction Safety (CDMCS) has unveiled Pipeline Incident Prevention (PIP), a recommended best practices guide for safe dredging near underwater gas and hazardous liquid pipelines located in the Army Corps federal navigation channels.

According to CDMCS, this completes a milestone project for the dredging and pipeline industries that will raise awareness and ultimately save lives.

In September of 2018, the CDMCS Pipeline Task Force (PTF) set out on a journey to reduce underwater pipeline incidents during dredging activities by delivering solutions that support safe work practices and increase public awareness through inter-agency public/private collaboration and information-sharing.

This life-saving resource delivers on that promise with recommendations fully vetted by all stakeholders: dredging contractors, pipeline operators, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, and various state agencies.

As reported, the “PIP” does not eliminate the challenges with working around underwater pipelines, but it does help contractors navigate around them and reduce risk.

It addresses pipeline safety, damage prevention, and recommended emergency response protocols in the marine environment and should be utilized both in the field and in the office.

