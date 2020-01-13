Centerm Expansion VIDEO Update

The Port of Vancouver has just released the latest video update on their Centerm Expansion and South Shore Access Project, saying that the works continued in the water around the terminal and on land in December.

Dredging and infilling operations are also in full swing now, according to the announcement.

This capital port development project include:

  • A reconfiguration and expansion of the Centerm container terminal;
  • A new overpass on Centennial Road to remove road and rail conflicts;
  • Changes to Waterfront Road to create a continuous port road from Canada Place to McGill Street;
  • The removal of the Heatley Road overpass;
  • Coordination with other tenant and port road maintenance on port lands.

The Centerm Expansion Project, performed by Centennial Expansion Partners (CXP), is anticipated to be complete by the end of 2021.

