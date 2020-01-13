Wicomico Dredging Scheme Moves Forward

Image source: USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Baltimore District has just announced that dredging works on upper portion of the Wicomico River are moving ahead, ensuring that the vessels can continue safely carrying fuel, materials and agricultural supplies to and from Eastern Shore communities.

USACE awarded an approximately $3.4 million contract to Cottrell Contracting out of Chesapeake, Virginia to conduct the work.

Under the project, their dredger will remove roughly 100,000 cubic yards of material from the channel to ensure continued safe navigation along the federal channel.

According to USACE, this dredging will focus on shoaled areas in the approximately 6 miles of the river north from the Upper Ferry crossing to the City of Salisbury, Maryland.

The dredging operations are coordinated with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the material, mostly silt and sand, will be placed at the nearby Sharps Point Site as during past dredging. The placement site is owned by Wicomico County.

The work is scheduled to be completed this winter.
 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Wicomico River Dredge Underway

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews have begun dredging the upper portion of the Wicomico River to ensure ...

read more →

Wicomico River Work Starts Soon

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District has just announced that Wicomico River dredging operations are ...

read more →

Award for Runswick Bay Scheme

Dr Alice Hall has won the Innovation Award at the CIRIA BIG Biodiversity Challenge Awards for her research in ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Pawleys Island Plans Move Ahead

South Carolina’s Pawleys Island is moving forward with a much-needed beach renourishment project, Live 5 News ...

read more →

UK’s First Sandscaping Scheme (VIDEO)

North Norfolk District Council yesterday presented the latest video demonstrating the work undertaken under the ...

read more →

Next Phase of Newport Scheme

The next phase of a scheme to increase flood protection for people in more than 600 properties in South East Wales ...

read more →

Step Forward for Southsea Plan

Work to build new sea defenses which will ensure the safety of more than 8000 properties and 700 businesses took a ...

read more →

Story Behind the Shoreham Works (VIDEO)

﻿ The Shoreham Adur Tidal Walls scheme is a flood defense scheme in the town of Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex. The ...

read more →

RHDHV Part of Southsea Coastal

A partnership of Royal HaskoningDHV, LDA Design and Atkins has been named as the successful bidder for the detailed ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Perry Barr Scheme on Display

The Environment Agency has just announced that people living near a flood scheme being built in Sandwell Valley ...

read more →

LBM Scheme Starts Next Week

The Environment Agency’s Lincolnshire Beach Management (LBM) scheme gets underway on 13 May, reports the EA. Over ...

read more →

Post Florence Ops Move Forward

The Carteret County announced yesterday that Reach 3 (east Indian Beach and Salter Path) under the Post Florence ...

read more →

Shoreham Scheme Wins Award

A scheme which has significantly reduced flood risk to thousands of properties on the West Sussex coast has been ...

read more →

Gosport Plans Move Forward

Plans to reduce the risk of tidal flooding to more than 500 Gosport, Hampshire, homes have taken major steps ...

read more →

Maplewood Plan Moves Forward

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority held a public consultation recently regarding the proposed Maplewood Marine ...

read more →