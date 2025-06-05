VIDEO: Virtual presentation on Cleveland Harbor dredged material management plan

Back to overview
Dredging
June 5, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, has prepared a virtual presentation on the Cleveland Harbor dredged material management plan (DMMP).

photo courtesy of USACE

The goal of the DMMP is to identify a 20-year plan for maintenance dredging and management of 4.5 to 6.7 million cubic yards dredged sediment from Cleveland Harbor and the Cuyahoga River through 2044.

Dredging is critical to maintain lakes, rivers, and harbors used for commerce, recreation, or defense transportation.

Through maintenance dredging of federal navigation channel’s like Clevelands, the Corps of Engineers ensures channel depths are suitable for large ships to move through safely.

Dredging also provides for more efficient waterborne commerce compared to other transportation methods.

