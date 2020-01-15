Port of Corpus Christi Closes 2019 with Success

TSHD Ellis Island, Image source: GLDD

The Port of Corpus Christi, Texas, ended 2019 with record tonnages for December – 13.8 million cargo tons and 122.2 million cargo tons for the entire year, making a 16-million-ton improvement over 2018 tonnages. 

“These record-setting figures are not only indicative of a resilient energy export market, but are also reflective of the large infrastructure investments made by both private industry and the Port Authority as we position the Port of Corpus Christi as the Energy Port of the Americas™,” said Sean Strawbridge, Chief Executive Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi.

“As we continue to be thoughtful in converting these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities into job-creating enterprises, we remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all our customers through creating value and certainty for their businesses.”

Additional milestones in 2019 included the commencement of the long-awaited Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project, a near fully funded federal project to deepen the main channel to 54 feet mean lower low water, and widen the Channel to 530 feet plus 200 feet of barge shelves.

The port also received the largest Liebherr ship-to-shore portal crane in North America in December 2019, saw the substantial completion of a new cement import facility designed for nearly 1 million tons per annum, and signed the largest marine terminal lease agreement in its 94-year history for a new crude export terminal designed to handle the Very Large Crude Carriers on Harbor Island in Port Aransas.

 

