Emptying Piles with Bell Pump at Terneuzen

Bell Dredging Pumps B.V. has just released these beautiful photos from a project at Sassevaart near Terneuzen, the Netherlands, where they are emptying tubular piles for the construction of the Nieuwe Sluis.

The Bell 100 equipped with a double cutter head has a diameter of 1.1 meter and is lowered into the piles to pump the sand, clay and debris out.

“Because the pump is equipped with a water jet ring around the center the pile wall gets cleaned simultaneously,” said Bell in its announcement.

The work will finish soon with already 120 piles having been emptied and cleaned at this moment.