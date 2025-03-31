EXCLUSIVE: Bell Dredging completes tests of new CSD 300 Apollo

Back to overview
Dredging
March 31, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Bell Dredging said that they have successfully concluded the testing of a new Bell Cutter Dredger 300 – nicknamed Apollo.

photo courtesy of Bell

With a total installed power of 734 kW and a cutting depth of 15 meter, this dredger is capable of pumping 2000 cubic meter slurry per hour. A state of the art control cabin ensures trouble free and user friendly operation,” Bell said.

Specifications:

  • Dredge pump: BELL 300,
  • Dredge capacity (water & solids): 2000 m³/hr,
  • Dredged solids in volume dry (max.): 360 m³/hr,
  • Stone size diameter (max.): 155 mm,
  • Power source: Diesel,
  • Positioning entities: 2x mooring winches & 2x spud poles.
