Protecting and Restoring the Southwest Louisiana

Image source: Mike Hooks LLC

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded over $1.6 million to the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority for a project that would create 392 acres of marsh land in southwest Louisiana.

This project will help restore marsh land in shallow areas by using dredged material from the Calcasieu Ship Channel.

This project is a good example of our partnership with Louisiana, achieving meaningful environmental benefits for American communities,” said Ken McQueen, EPA Regional Administrator. “Protecting and restoring the southern coast helps prevent flooding from storms and benefits wetland habitats.

This investment is a win both for coastal restoration efforts and for dredging,” said Rep. Clay Higgins (LA-03). “My office has long advocated for dredging spoils to be used as part of marsh creation and restoration projects. Pairing those endeavors solves two problems at once and benefits Louisiana with a stronger, more resilient coast.”

This project is funded through the Coastal Wetlands Planning, Protection and Restoration Act (CWPPRA).

Since 1990, EPA has sponsored the engineering, design and construction of eleven projects benefiting almost 12,000 acres of restored or protected wetlands, marshes, headlands and barrier islands.

CWPPRA program is managed by a Task Force comprised of the state of Louisiana and five federal agencies: EPA, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the National Marine Fisheries Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

 

