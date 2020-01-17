Cardwell Dredging One Step Closer

zoom Mayor John Kremastos, Cr Glen Raleigh and Nick Dametto State Member for Hinchinbrook

The dredging of 1 Mile creek in Port Hinchinbrook, Cardwell is today one step closer with liquidator Offermans agreeing for Cassowary Coast Regional Council to use their existing dredging permits.

While there are still significant steps needed to fulfill the Federal Government requirements, this is a positive development for the project, said the Council in their latest release.

Commenting the news, Mayor John Kremastos said: “As part of my solution based philosophy I called the Liquidator for a meeting last week, the liquidator has agreed for Council to use their existing dredging permits. We sincerely thank the liquidator and this means we are one step closer to fulfilling the requirements of the Federal Government.

“This is a project of strategic importance for the region and for this reason, as Mayor, I have personally spearheaded the negotiations and advocacy to make this project a reality – it is important for Cardwell and it is important regionally.

“The Federal Government has set out the process and we still have a way to go, but today we are one step closer.

“After the commitment by a candidate in the 2019 Federal Government election to provide $1.5M to dredge 1 mile creek in Cardwell; Council, the community and local Members of Parliament have fought tirelessly to ensure the promise was a reality.

“This is good news story and gives some surety to the community that Council is working not just with the liquidator, but the State and Federal local Members of Parliament and the State and Fed Government to progress this project.

“I sincerely thank the fighters in the Cardwell community who have championed this project and advocated strongly the whole way through to get to this stage. This milestone is a battle won by those fighters.”

The dredging of 1 Mile creek is an essential project to allow the Coastguard all tide access and is an economic activator for the Cardwell community.