Cardwell Dredging One Step Closer

Mayor John Kremastos, Cr Glen Raleigh and Nick Dametto State Member for Hinchinbrook

The dredging of 1 Mile creek in Port Hinchinbrook, Cardwell is today one step closer with liquidator Offermans agreeing for Cassowary Coast Regional Council to use their existing dredging permits.

While there are still significant steps needed to fulfill the Federal Government requirements, this is a positive development for the project, said the Council in their latest release.

Commenting the news, Mayor John Kremastos said: “As part of my solution based philosophy I called the Liquidator for a meeting last week, the liquidator has agreed for Council to use their existing dredging permits. We sincerely thank the liquidator and this means we are one step closer to fulfilling the requirements of the Federal Government.

“This is a project of strategic importance for the region and for this reason, as Mayor, I have personally spearheaded the negotiations and advocacy to make this project a reality – it is important for Cardwell and it is important regionally.

“The Federal Government has set out the process and we still have a way to go, but today we are one step closer.

“After the commitment by a candidate in the 2019 Federal Government election to provide $1.5M to dredge 1 mile creek in Cardwell; Council, the community and local Members of Parliament have fought tirelessly to ensure the promise was a reality.

“This is good news story and gives some surety to the community that Council is working not just with the liquidator, but the State and Federal local Members of Parliament and the State and Fed Government to progress this project. 

“I sincerely thank the fighters in the Cardwell community who have championed this project and advocated strongly the whole way through to get to this stage.  This milestone is a battle won by those fighters.”

The dredging of 1 Mile creek is an essential project to allow the Coastguard all tide access and is an economic activator for the Cardwell community.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

IHC India Pilot Scheme Update

Royal IHC, a supplier of equipment, vessels and services for the offshore, dredging and wet mining markets, has ...

read more →

Spotlight on One Mile Creek

The Federal Coalition Government has been called out over dragging the chain on a $1.5 million commitment to ...

read more →

Gladstone Project Step Closer

Gladstone Ports Corporation Limited (GPC) recently finalized the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

NMDC Opts for Thordon Bearings

The National Marine Dredging Company has replaced the rubber cutter shaft bearings on the 89m dredger Al Khatem, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (October 21 – 27, 2019). ...

read more →

Funding Secured for Withernsea

A multi-million pound scheme to build coastal defenses in Withernsea has moved a step closer after East Riding of ...

read more →

$1.5M for One Mile Creek Dredge

A lobbying effort by Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto has forced the Federal Coalition Government to come good on their ...

read more →

Onslow Site Step Closer to Launch

The vision for Onslow to become a key marine hub is a step closer with dredging to allow larger commercial vessels ...

read more →

All Set for Settlement Shores Work

The Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (NSW) has just announced that pre-dredge survey works for the upcoming ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Milestone for the Rockaway Beach

Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, USACE Commanding General, has signed the Chief’s Report for the Atlantic Coast of New ...

read more →

Cardwell Community in Limbo

The Cardwell community has been left in limbo by the Federal Coalition Government after Deputy Prime Minister ...

read more →

Bartlett Levee Work Wraps Up

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, yesterday successfully completed the initial breach closure on ...

read more →

New Milestone for Brownsville

The Port of Brownsville, Texas, is closer to deepening the Brownsville Ship Channel after receiving a key permit ...

read more →

Lucky Bay Dredging Kicks Off

T-Ports has just released the latest update on their Lucky Bay project – an innovative port development ...

read more →

Cardwell in Need of Dredging

A refusal by the State Labor Government to dredge One Mile Creek means Cardwell will once again miss out on another ...

read more →