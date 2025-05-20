Back to overview
DPWH to dredge Ilocos Norte waterways to prevent flooding

Flood Mitigation
May 20, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Philippines’ Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has prepositioned its heavy equipment to hasten the dredging and desilting of creeks in Ilocos Norte in anticipation of heavy rains.

photo courtesy of Philippine News Agency

This was after the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Ilocos Norte approved Provincial Resolution No. 2025-05-447, endorsing DPWH Region 1 for the dredging of the Galpac Creek in Paoay and the desilting of Daurao Creek, a major waterway in this city that exits into the sea.

Engineer Kim Angelo Soy, a dredge master of DPWH Region 1, said that the project has been a longtime request of the local government units of Laoag and Paoay to dredge waterways and restore their original depth to prevent overflow that affects nearby communities during the rainy season.

According to the plan, the DPWH will dredge Galpac Creek starting from Barangay Masintoc to Paratong, an approximately 12-kilometer stretch, while the desilting of the Daurao Creek will start from Barangay Caaoacan to Casili, covering around 10 kilometers.

Disposal of the aggregates will be coordinated with the local government units to backfill low-lying areas, DPWH said.

