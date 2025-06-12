Back to overview
Home Dredging Today The 2025 Ettalong dredging program finished in record time

The 2025 Ettalong dredging program finished in record time

Dredging
June 12, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The trailing suction hopper dredger Port Frederick has finished work in the Ettalong Channel.

Photo courtesy of the Marine Rescue Brisbane

According to Liesl Tesch, Member of NSW Parliament, the 2025 Ettalong Channel dredging program was completed in record time.

This dredging program has been completed in record time. Just over a month since our ferry was placed on a diversion timetable, full services are set to resume thanks to the incredible work of NSW Maritime and the NSW Government,” said Liesl Tesch.

The Palm Beach to Ettalong & Wagstaffe ferry will resume normal operations in the coming days after detailed hydrological studies have been completed.

The 2025 Ettalong Channel dredging program removed over 35,000 cubic meters of sand from four different locations along the channel.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles