Middlesex County: Broad Creek dredging wraps up

June 18, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging work is now complete on Broad Creek in Middlesex County, restoring the channel to a controlling depth of 8 feet and ensuring safe, consistent navigation for both visiting and year-round boaters.

Photo courtesy of Regatta Point Yachting Center

Broad Creek is essential to the marine industry in Middlesex County,” said Trenton Funkhouser, Executive Director of the Middlesex County Economic Development Authority. “We commend the County for making this a priority. This project ensures that the businesses along Broad Creek have the access they need to continue serving boaters efficiently and safely.”

The successful dredging of Broad Creek is a testament to the power of partnership,” added Anton Webre, co-owner of Norton Yachts and a member of the Middlesex EDA.

“This project brought together local agencies, private citizens, and businesses – all working toward a common goal to improve access, safety, and opportunity for our community. When we join forces, we don’t just move sediment – we move our county forward.”

The project was managed by Middlesex County with coordination from the Virginia Port Authority, Virginia Marine Resources Commission, Middle Peninsula Planning District Commission, and VHB Engineering.

