Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 13 – 19, 2020).

Port of Corpus Christi Closes 2019 with Success

The Port of Corpus Christi, Texas, ended 2019 with record tonnages for December – 13.8 million cargo tons and 122.2 million cargo tons for the entire year, making a 16-million-ton improvement over 2018 tonnages.

Smooth Point Dredging in Full Swing

The dredging is part of a €14.7 million capital works contract to deliver a 120m long quay development and associated works in the area.

Phase II of the Carteret County Renourishment Project Starting Soon

Phase II of the Carteret County Post Florence Renourishment Project is scheduled to begin in the first week of February, the Shore Protection Office reports.

Pirat X – The Biggest Dredger in Africa (VIDEO)

The cutter suction dredger Pirat X is the flagship of B&Q Dredging fleet and one of the biggest CSDs in the world.

Dredger Laura Busy at Port of Siuslaw

The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay and the Port of Siuslaw have partnered to complete dredging at the Port of Siuslaw inner boat basin.