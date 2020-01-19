Highlights of the Week

Image source: Foyle and Marine

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 13 – 19, 2020).

 

Port of Corpus Christi Closes 2019 with Success

The Port of Corpus Christi, Texas, ended 2019 with record tonnages for December – 13.8 million cargo tons and 122.2 million cargo tons for the entire year, making a 16-million-ton improvement over 2018 tonnages.

 

Smooth Point Dredging in Full Swing

The dredging is part of a €14.7 million capital works contract to deliver a 120m long quay development and associated works in the area.

 

Phase II of the Carteret County Renourishment Project Starting Soon

Phase II of the Carteret County Post Florence Renourishment Project is scheduled to begin in the first week of February, the Shore Protection Office reports.

 

Pirat X – The Biggest Dredger in Africa (VIDEO)

The cutter suction dredger Pirat X is the flagship of B&Q Dredging fleet and one of the biggest CSDs in the world.

 

Dredger Laura Busy at Port of Siuslaw

The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay and the Port of Siuslaw have partnered to complete dredging at the Port of Siuslaw inner boat basin.

 

 

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 6 – January 12, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 23 – 29, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 2 – December ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (November 25 – December ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (November 4 – November ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (October 7 – October 13, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 30 – October ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 9-15, 2019).   ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 2-8, 2019).   ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (April 15-21, 2019).   ...

read more →

Newell Beach to Get New Sand

Sand removed from the Daintree River Ferry channel will be spread across Newell Beach (Queensland, Australia) over ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (February 25 – March 3, 2019). ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (February 18-24, 2019).   ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 21 – 27, 2019). ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 14 – 20, 2019). ...

read more →