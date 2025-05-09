Mulzer launches new dredge barge

Back to overview
Vessels
May 9, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Mulzer Family of Companies, one of the largest aggregates producers in the United States, has launched a dredge barge at their Yager Marine facility, KY.

Photo courtesy of Mulzer

This impressive 150’x45’x8’ Crane-Spud barge, designed for dredging operations with an excavator/material handler, will be utilized in the Upper Mississippi River region.

Weighing approximately 260 tons, the barge is equipped with three 24-inch square by 50-foot spuds. These spuds are fitted with cable sheaves and will be raised using customer-supplied hydraulic winches mounted on the deck.

The stainless-steel hydraulic piping for the winch has been pressure-tested and routed internally to ensure a clear deck space.

Additionally, there is a tool-storage room that features a hinged door, stairs, aluminum flooring, space heaters, and lighting. This project was completed in approximately 24 weeks.

