Tumby Bay and Port Neill dredging starting next week

Dredging
March 11, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The District Council of Tumby Bay (SA) will undertake dredging at Tumby Bay Marina and Port Neill Boat ramp in the first half of 2025 to restore water depths and improve navigational safety.

Photo courtesy of the District Council of Tumby Bay

The dredging operations at Tumby Bay Marina will take place from 16 March 2025 to 12 April 2025 and Port Neill Boat Ramp from 28 April 2025 to 24 May 2025.

Dredging operations are scheduled for up to 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and are expected to be completed by May 2025, said Marine Safety SA in their notice.

Utilising an 8‐ton excavator positioned on a stable 20 x 5 meter working platform supported by workboat, the contractor will dredge gravel, clay, fine sand, silts, and dead seagrass wrack, which accumulates around and inside the marina.

The dredged material will be disposed on the southern corner beach of Tumby Bay above high tide.

This dredging project is supported by a grant of $248,744 from the Australian Government’s Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.

