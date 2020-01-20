PHOTO: Werkendam at IJsselmeer

IMage source: Windpark Fryslân

Van Oord’s crane vessel Werkendam has arrived at the IJsselmeer to start working on the Windpark Fryslân nearshore wind farm project.

The vessel will be involved in the construction of an artificial island off the Frisian coast, Windpark Fryslân reports.

With a land area of 2ha and a submerged, shallow water area of 25ha, the island will be used by contractors during the construction of the wind farm and then turned into a nature reserve and a bird sanctuary.

The nearshore wind farm is being built by Zuiderzeewind, a consortium of Van Oord and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Top Dredging Photos of 2019

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular photos that marked the 2019 dredging season.   ...

read more →

First LNG Bunkering in IJmuiden

Dutch liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplier Titan LNG, in cooperation with the Port of IJmuiden and OD IJmond, ...

read more →

Bell 200 Working in Belgium (PHOTO)

Bell Dredging Pumps BV has just released a photo of their Bell 200 dredging pump with double cutter head working in ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Charleston Post 45 Deepening

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, has just released this beautiful photo of the first load of ...

read more →

Babe's Beach Work Moves Ahead

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Galveston District has just released this beautiful photo from the ...

read more →

DEME Duo Working in Africa (PHOTO)

DEME Group has just unveiled this photo from a challenging port expansion project completed in Ghana. Building on ...

read more →

New Sand Arrives at Upham

The Army Corps of Engineers’ Jacksonville District contractor, Norfolk Dredging, began the latest work on the ...

read more →

1st Job for Van Oord's Werkendam

The world’s first LNG-powered crane vessel – Werkendam – started work on its first project this ...

read more →

Work on the Afsluitdijk Kicks Off

Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management, Cora van Nieuwenhuizen, today (April 1) marked the official ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

PHOTO of the New Rothera Wharf

Royal BAM Group has just released this beautiful photo of their C6 rig working hard on the Antarctic wharf project ...

read more →

Cutter Ladder for Spartacus

DEME Group has just released this amazing photo of a giant piece of technology that will be installed on their ...

read more →

Limestone in Charleston Harbor

The Dredge Ellis Island, which is the largest hopper dredger in the U.S., is currently removing limestone from the ...

read more →

Goetz Busy on Mississippi River

An end to the navigation season doesn’t apply for the Dredge Goetz crew, the U.S. Army Corps of ...

read more →

Maintaining Baltimore Harbor

Dredge Atlantic and Dredge Virginian, owned by Norfolk Dredging Company, are currently operating in Craighill Angle ...

read more →

Snohomish Dredging Continues

Earlier this month, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began dredging the Snohomish River Federal Navigation Channel. ...

read more →