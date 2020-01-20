PHOTO: Werkendam at IJsselmeer

Van Oord’s crane vessel Werkendam has arrived at the IJsselmeer to start working on the Windpark Fryslân nearshore wind farm project.

The vessel will be involved in the construction of an artificial island off the Frisian coast, Windpark Fryslân reports.

With a land area of 2ha and a submerged, shallow water area of 25ha, the island will be used by contractors during the construction of the wind farm and then turned into a nature reserve and a bird sanctuary.

The nearshore wind farm is being built by Zuiderzeewind, a consortium of Van Oord and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.