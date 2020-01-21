Full Support for the Florida Projects

Image source: USACE

U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott recently wrote to R.D. James, the Assistant Secretary of the Army – Civil Works, ahead of the Army Corps Engineers finalizing their Fiscal Year 2020 work plan, to ensure that all proposed and ongoing projects in Florida receive full and fair consideration.

This includes maintaining record progress towards the restoration of Florida’s Everglades through projects like the Central Everglades Planning Project and Everglades Agricultural Area Storage Reservoir.

The project support list also includes Jacksonville Harbor Deepening project, Port Everglades Harbor Deepening, Tampa Harbor Improvements, etc.

As you finalize the planning and selection process for the Fiscal Year 2020 (FY20) Work Plan following passage of H.R. 1865, the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2020, we request that all proposed and ongoing projects in Florida receive full and fair consideration of their value to local communities, our state, and our nation,” the senators wrote in the letter.

The two senators also support the allocation of all necessary Operation and Maintenance funding in the FY20 Work Plan—including legally obligated yet outstanding, payments owed to local project sponsors to cover the federal cost-share for work completed by those project sponsors—for the following projects:

  • Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, FL –Includes the Fernandina to St. Johns River, St. Johns River to Miami, and Miami to Key West segments;
  • Anclote River, FL – Project requires immediate restoration of funding for dredging activities lost via emergency reallocation in the aftermath of 2018 disasters;
  • Manatee Harbor, FL – Includes need for reimbursements as directed in Senate Report 116-102 and additional funding for the Port Manatee Dredged Material Disposal Area;
  • Gulf Intracoastal Waterway – Includes the Florida portion of the Northern Gulf Intracoastal Waterway and the Western Gulf Intracoastal Waterway (Caloosahatchee River to Anclote River).

The full text of the letter can be viewed here.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Mast: Huge Victory for Everglades

At the urging of Florida Congressman Brian Mast, the U.S. House of Representatives yesterday passed a critical ...

read more →

$35.3M for Jacksonville Deepening

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has awarded JAXPORT an additional $35.3 million in funding for the ...

read more →

Secretary Thibault at JAXPORT

Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin Thibault toured the ongoing JAXPORT development projects last ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

FDD Nets GIWW Dredging Deal

Florida Dredge and Dock, LLC (FDD) has won a $1.2 million maintenance dredging contract in Sarasota County, ...

read more →

Dania Beach Renourishment Done

The Dania Beach Renourishment Project 2019 in Broward County, Florida, supervised by the U.S. Army Corp of ...

read more →

Prioritizing Everglades Funding

The U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee earlier this week passed the 2020 Energy and Water ...

read more →

Monroe County Dredge Underway

The first of the 10-canal Hurricane Irma sediment removal projects in the Florida Keys are underway, reports the ...

read more →

Ruane to Serve the Task Force

Sanibel Mayor Kevin Ruane has been re-appointed to serve on the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration Task Force by ...

read more →

Everglades Budget Dismissed

Florida Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives yesterday dismissed President Trump’s proposed budget as it ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Investing in Florida Seaports

Florida Senator Rick Scott visited JAXPORT earlier this week to highlight his Fighting for Florida budget agenda, ...

read more →

Scott Pushes for Everglades Funds

Florida Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, together with Representatives Brian Mast and Francis Rooney, have ...

read more →

USACE's SMAP Contract Awarded

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Jacksonville District has announced the award of a Sediment Morphodynamic ...

read more →

Officials Discuss FL Water Projects

Two days ago, Congressman Rooney met with Major General Scott A. Spellmon, Deputy Commanding General for Civil and ...

read more →

Addressing Erosion Control in FL

Senator Debbie Mayfield has filed Senate Bill (SB) 446, titled Coastal Management, to help keep Florida’s pristine ...

read more →

$360M for Everglades Restoration

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis earlier this week outlined his recommendations for water issues in his environmental ...

read more →