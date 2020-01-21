River Parrett Dredging Project Moves Ahead

Somerset Rivers Authority (SRA) yesterday announced the latest update from the River Parrett dredging scheme, saying that it’s been a good few days for dredging operations, with high water levels and strong tides.

Crews have been working 12 hours a day on the water injection dredging vessel Borr.

“They’ve done in a few days what used to take several weeks using ordinary methods – and done it for a fraction of the price,” said the Authority.

Borr was visited yesterday by Somerset Rivers Authority Board members from South Somerset and Mendip District Councils and by the Chair of the SRA Joint Scrutiny Panel.

This dredging is being done for SRA by Somerset Drainage Boards Consortium and contractors Van Oord.

“Thanks to them for demonstrating how this dredging system moves silt and how it maintains the River Parrett’s capacity to carry more water, so local flood risks are reduced,” SRA concluded.