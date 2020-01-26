Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 20 – 26, 2020).

All Set for King’s Lynn Dredging

A maintenance dredging program, aimed for the safety of shipping within the enclosed Docks King’s Lynn in Norfolk, is set to begin this week, King’s Lynn Conservancy Board reports.

Benelux Consortium Eyes Stake in IHC

A consortium of marine companies and investors from around the Benelux is considering taking a stake in ailing shipbuilder Royal IHC, newspapers FD and De Tijd reported.

Kokkola Dredging VIDEO Update

The Port of Kokkola Ltd and the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency VAYLA have just presented the latest video update from the ongoing Kokkola Harbor and Fairway Deepening Project in Finland.

Backhoe Dredger Woomera to Dredge Clinton Channel

Hall Contracting Pty Ltd has been engaged to undertake dredging and land reclamation works at Gladstone Harbor as part of the Clinton Vessel Interaction Project.

Guayaquil Dredging Pays Off

Terminal Portuario Guayaquil (TPG) achieved a record in Ecuadorian and regional port history on January 17 by welcoming the largest vessel to ever dock at a Latin American port and inaugurating the recently completed works to deepen the sea and estuary access channels that connect the sea buoy with the port terminals.