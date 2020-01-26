Highlights of the Week

Image source: UKD

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 20 – 26, 2020).

 

All Set for King’s Lynn Dredging

A maintenance dredging program, aimed for the safety of shipping within the enclosed Docks King’s Lynn in Norfolk, is set to begin this week, King’s Lynn Conservancy Board reports.

 

Benelux Consortium Eyes Stake in IHC

A consortium of marine companies and investors from around the Benelux is considering taking a stake in ailing shipbuilder Royal IHC, newspapers FD and De Tijd reported.

 

Kokkola Dredging VIDEO Update

The Port of Kokkola Ltd and the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency VAYLA have just presented the latest video update from the ongoing Kokkola Harbor and Fairway Deepening Project in Finland.

 

Backhoe Dredger Woomera to Dredge Clinton Channel

Hall Contracting Pty Ltd has been engaged to undertake dredging and land reclamation works at Gladstone Harbor as part of the Clinton Vessel Interaction Project.

 

Guayaquil Dredging Pays Off

Terminal Portuario Guayaquil (TPG) achieved a record in Ecuadorian and regional port history on January 17 by welcoming the largest vessel to ever dock at a Latin American port and inaugurating the recently completed works to deepen the sea and estuary access channels that connect the sea buoy with the port terminals.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

