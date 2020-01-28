Kananook Creek Maintenance Dredging Underway

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kananook Creek mouth maintenance dredging works are in full swing now, according to the Coast Guard Frankston.

The project, aimed at improving accessibility for boat users throughout the year, is being carried out by long-reach excavator and under the supervision of the Frankston City Council.

In the latest update on the project, the Coast Guard said that the long-reach dredge is now busy working on the 2nd sandbar after the first one was opened successfully.

The dredged material removed during the operations is being deposited for beach renourishment at the adjacent Frankston beach.

It is expected that the dredging project will be completed in the next couple of days.