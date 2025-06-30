Back to overview
Dredging wraps up at South Wave Break Island

Beach Nourishment
June 30, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging works at the South Wave Break Island and the Keyhole are now complete – ahead of schedule, according to the Gold Coast Waterways Authority (GCWA).

photo courtesy of GCWA

As a popular route for vessels, the South Wave Break Island channel is being returned to its designed depth to minimize risks to navigational safety and improve access for recreational and commercial vessels.

Dredged sand was reused to nourish the foreshores of the Broadwater, supporting a healthier and more resilient coastline.

The dredging works started in mid-April.

