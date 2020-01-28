Work Continues on Missouri River Levee System

Image source: USACE

Two outlet breaches on the Missouri River Levee System L-594 were closed on Saturday, reported the Army Corps.

According to the Corps, these are the third and fourth breaches to be closed on the L-594 system, providing an initial level of flood risk management to the area behind this downstream portion of the levee, located west of Thurman, Iowa.

The USACE team and contractor will continue finalizing repairs at these breach locations while also focusing on the one remaining outlet breach.

Even with the recent winter weather the team has remained steadfast in their commitment to restoring the L-594 levee system. This team is comprised of companies that are often times direct competitors but have come together under the common goal of repairing the damaged levee system that is vitally important to the communities and land owners behind it,” said Corina Zhang, USACE Resident Engineer for L-594 Project.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District also awarded a $4.7 million construction contract to Blade Masters Ground Maintenance of Bennington last Friday. This contract will repair the Salt Creek Levee systems in Lincoln, Nebraska.

There is an estimated $1.1 billion in property that receives flood risk management benefits from these Salt Creek Levee Systems, making the repair of these levee systems vitally important to the city of Lincoln, Nebraska and the USACE.

Due to the unprecedented workload we saw following the 2019 flooding, we worked with HDR to design this levee repair project. This project is a perfect example of how the team is leveraging resources from outside of the District to ensure we get all of these levee repair projects under contract as quickly as possible,” said Eric McKinney, Project Manager for the Omaha District Systems Restoration Team.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Repairs Continue on L-550 Levee

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District closed a sixth breach along Missouri River Levee System L-550, ...

read more →

Repairing Platte Levee System

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Omaha District awarded an approximately $9.2 million levee repair contract ...

read more →

New Breaches Closed Along L-550

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, closed three breaches along Missouri River Levee System L-550, ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

$58.3M Contract for Aptim

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded a $58.3 million construction contract to Aptim Federal ...

read more →

New Closures on L-575 System

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Omaha District closed two outlet breaches on the Missouri River Levee ...

read more →

Klutina Wins Missouri Deal

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded last week a $12 million construction contract to Klutina ...

read more →

Missouri Levee Repairs Continue

The US Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District continues to complete repairs after record flooding earlier this ...

read more →

Watson (MO) Levee Closed

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District completed a breach closure on levee L550 near Watson, Missouri ...

read more →

Repairing Missouri River Levee

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded a $10.3 million construction contract to repair the ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Bartlett Levee Work Wraps Up

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, yesterday successfully completed the initial breach closure on ...

read more →

Contract for L550 Levee Repairs

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District awarded a $22.1 million contract to Weston Solutions of ...

read more →

Contract for Bartlett Levee Works

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded an $249,218 contract yesterday to close a breach in the ...

read more →

Newt Marine to Repair L601 Levee

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded an $8.5 million contract Wednesday to close a breach in ...

read more →

USACE Repairing Levee Systems

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, recently awarded a $990,402 contract to Advanced Trenching and ...

read more →

Union Dike Contract Awarded

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, has awarded a contract for an emergency levee breach repair on ...

read more →