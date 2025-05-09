Back to overview
ASTICAN wraps up repair work on TSHD River Thames

Dredging
May 9, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

ASTICAN has completed another major project – the repair of the  trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) River Thames, together with the team of Dredging International NV.

photo courtesy of ASTICAN

The vessel, designed and build by Royal IHC, is based on the 2,300m³ TSHD LESSE, delivered to Baggerbedrijf de Boer in 2019. 

According to Royal IHC, the dredger is designed to maintain sea and inland waterways, as well as perform land reclamation.

It is also equipped with the latest electronic system to improve positioning, sounding and execution of dredging work. 

To minimize environmental impact during dredging, the vessel is equipped with the latest innovation in the field of overflow – the IHC Plumigator.

