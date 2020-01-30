Kayden Opts for IMS Dredger VIDEO

Kayden Industries Environmental Services Division completed a coal ash dredging and desludging project in Georgia in the summer of 2019.

They utilized an IMS 7012 HP Versi-Dredge to dredge high volumes of coal ash which were dewatered in real-time utilizing six Kayden Mammoth-2276 centrifuges, as well as a DEL Total Clean – 3000 Plus mobile dewatering system.

The 7012 HP Versi-Dredge excavated and pumped 60,000 cubic yards of coal ash from a 12-acre pond in Georgia. The 7012 HP flow was adjusted to match Kayden’s proprietary real-time dewatering system. The dredge pumped the coal ash material 1,600 ft. (487m) with 35 ft. (10.7m) elevation.

Image source: Ellicott

“We chose the 7012 HP Versi-Dredge due to its versatility, which allows us to operate with various applications, while maintaining high production. The dredge is easily transportable without costly downtime to get the dredge ready at project start-up and end,” said Kyle Ulveland, Vice President of Kayden.

The one truck transportable, self-propelled IMS 7012 HP Versi-Dredge can dredge down to 30 ft. (9.1m) depth and has a pumping range of 3,500-5,000 ft. (1,067-1,524m) without a booster pump depending on elevation and material(s).

Kayden’s process allows for material separation in real-time, with the certainty that the material has been dewatered according to specification. This system and process also results in solids being removed immediately with less room required compared to dewatering bags and continuous dredging, with limited downtime.

“We would like to thank all of the contractors, and suppliers that made this project a success. Coal ash desludging can be a difficult application, however with our system we have proven that we have a real-time solution that the market requires, and we will continue to expand this offering across North America,” said Ulveland.

In addition to the Kayden Industries sale, EDT recently shipped several Versi-Dredges in the U.S. including the Illinois DNR, a repeat buyer.

 

