Louisiana Coastal Restoration Projects Get $30M Boost

Two NOAA-sponsored habitat restoration projects in Louisiana have been approved for $30 million in funding in 2020 by the Coastal Wetlands Planning, Protection, and Restoration Act (CWPPRA) Program.

According to NOAA, these projects will restore habitat along Louisiana’s coast, increase protection for people and property, and benefit some of America’s richest fisheries:

Construction of the West Fourchon Marsh Creation & Nourishment Project, which will create and restore nearly 537 acres of marsh and mangrove habitat east of Timbalier Bay in Terrebonne Parish ($26,319,998);

Engineering and design for the North Delacroix Marsh Creation & Terracing Project, which will restore 389 acres of marsh in St. Bernard Parish, helping to protect the nearby community of Delacroix ($3,714,166).

Altogether, funding will support restoration of 926 acres of wetland habitat.

Since 1990, NOAA has been the federal sponsor for construction of nearly 30 wetland restoration projects through the CWPPRA Program.