New Seawall for Consuelo

Photo courtesy of DPWH-13 Information Office

The Philippines’ Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) – Surigao del Sur 1st District Engineering Office (1st DEO) has constructed a Consuelo seawall, located in Brgy, Consuelo, Surigao del Sur and aimed to provide protection to the people and properties in these areas.

The seawall which has a total length of 302.4 lineal meters will now prevent flooding, storm surge, and strong water current from causing destruction in the said barangay with more than 1,000 residents.

“With the community always facing the threat of flooding and possible tsunami, the seawall is a welcoming relief of protection for the residents,” said DPWH Caraga Regional Director Pol. M. Delos Santos.

The construction of the seawall, costing over $1.37 million, began in March 2018 and was completed on December 2019.

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

