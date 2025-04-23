Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Italdraghe: Two more units of BD1 on its way to the Philippines

Italdraghe: Two more units of BD1 on its way to the Philippines

Dredging
April 23, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Italdraghe said that two more units of BD1 – the smallest model in the ITD submersible dredge pump range – are ready to head to the Philippines. 

photo courtesy of Italdraghe

According to Italdraghe, these dredging heads are versatile modular heavy-duty submersible dredge pump units compatible with all excavator brands.

Each dredging head comes equipped with custom-made couplings personally designed by Italdraghe’s Technical Department to simplify installation.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles