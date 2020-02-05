PHOTO: CSD Carolina Busy in Port of Corpus Christi

The Port of Corpus Christi’s $410 million Channel Improvement Project, conducted by Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company (GLDD), is moving forward.

GLDD yesterday released this beautiful photo of their cutter suction dredger (CSD) Carolina working on the Phase 1 of a multiphase project to deepen the Corpus Christi channel to 58’.

Currently, the Port of Corpus Christi is the number one exporter of U.S. crude oil in the nation. Around 500,000 barrels of crude oil comes through the port a day.

Once completed, the ship channel will be able to support two-way traffic of supertankers capable of carrying up to 2 million barrels of crude oil and refined products per ship.

In addition to crude oil, the port facilitates the import and export of liquefied natural gas, wind turbine equipment, military cargo, and grain sorghum.

Port officials expect a $39 billion economic impact as soon as everything is complete.