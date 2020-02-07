Whakatane River Dredging Begins

Image source: whakatane.govt.nz

Maintenance dredging is expected to be carried out in the Whakatāne River next week, according to the New Zealand’s Whakatāne District Council latest release.

Under the cleanup plan, the council will undertake maintenance dredging at the upper end of the navigation channel opposite the Whakatāne Yacht Club.

The work is expected to be completed during daylight hours from Wednesday, February 12, to Tuesday, February 18.

“The sediment from the channel bed will be removed by an excavator mounted on a barge,” the statement reads.

“The barge will be towed by a tug boat into position and across the river, to then transfer sediment into truck and trailers for removal.”

The public are asked to stay clear of operating machinery at all times, the council announced.

