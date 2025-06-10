TSHD Modi R gears up for Fremantle Ports dredging project

Back to overview
Dredging
June 10, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Fremantle Ports said that they will start maintenance dredging of the Inner Harbor on June 23 to remove sediments that have accumulated since capital dredging in 2010.

photo courtesy of rohde-nielsen.com

A total dredge volume of 10,000m3 will be removed and disposed of north of Gage Roads N6 Anchorage.

The trailer suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Modi R and attending hydrographic survey vessel Rind R will be operating 24 hours per day for the 10-day project.

photo courtesy of fremantleports.com.au

The dredger will be equipped with requisite navigation lights and localized spotlights for periods of darkness, Port of Fremantle said.

The main goal of the dredging project is to allow safe access for ships into the Inner Harbor, ensuring that the berths remain deep enough for larger container vessels. 

