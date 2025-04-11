TSHD Albatros wrapping up Port Taranaki dredging

Back to overview
Dredging
April 11, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Trailing suction hopper dredge Albatros has almost completed the biennial maintenance dredging campaign in Port Taranaki, New Zealand.

Photo courtesy of Port Taranaki

According to the port, the Albatros is near the end of her campaign to keep the shipping channel and berth pockets clear and safe for trade.

The dredging campaign, which began on Tuesday, March 4, took approximately six weeks to complete.

During the works, TSHD Albatros removed approximately 400,000m³ of dredged material from the harbour channel and berth pockets, maintaining the channel depth of 12.5 meters.

Fine sand and sediment were taken to the offshore disposal area, which is about 2km from the port, and clean coarse sand was dropped at the inshore area, which is about 900m off the Todd Energy Aquatic Centre.

