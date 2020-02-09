Highlights of the Week

Image source: Damen

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (February 3-9, 2020).

 

Two Damen Cutter Suction Dredgers Shipped to Mexico

Damen Shipyards recently delivered two new dredgers to the Mexican Navy, among which is the cutter suction dredger (CSD) 650 ARM Laguna Morelos (ADR-19).

 

JV Including DEME Wins Kiel Canal Contract

DEME has won a contract as part of a joint venture for the widening of the Kiel Canal in Germany.

 

DCI Wins Mumbai Dredging Contract

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCI) has won a Naval Dockyard’s (Mumbai) contract for dredging work at the naval sites in Mumbai area.

 

Following the Completion of Berdyansk Gig Dredger Meotida Returns to Mariupol

The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) has just announced that the hopper dredger Meotida of their Delta-pilot branch has successfully completed its work on the section of the Berdyansk seaport approach channel, after which the vessel was relocated to Mariupol.

 

Crucial Need to Widen the Houston Ship Channel

Port Houston Chairman Ric Campo has testified before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means – Subcommittee on Trade, concerning “Trade Infrastructure for Global Competitiveness”.

 

 

 

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

