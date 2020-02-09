Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (February 3-9, 2020).

Two Damen Cutter Suction Dredgers Shipped to Mexico

Damen Shipyards recently delivered two new dredgers to the Mexican Navy, among which is the cutter suction dredger (CSD) 650 ARM Laguna Morelos (ADR-19).

JV Including DEME Wins Kiel Canal Contract

DEME has won a contract as part of a joint venture for the widening of the Kiel Canal in Germany.

DCI Wins Mumbai Dredging Contract

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCI) has won a Naval Dockyard’s (Mumbai) contract for dredging work at the naval sites in Mumbai area.

Following the Completion of Berdyansk Gig Dredger Meotida Returns to Mariupol

The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) has just announced that the hopper dredger Meotida of their Delta-pilot branch has successfully completed its work on the section of the Berdyansk seaport approach channel, after which the vessel was relocated to Mariupol.

Crucial Need to Widen the Houston Ship Channel

Port Houston Chairman Ric Campo has testified before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means – Subcommittee on Trade, concerning “Trade Infrastructure for Global Competitiveness”.