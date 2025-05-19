BREAKING NEWS: 40pct of India’s largest dredger completed at Cochin Shipyard

Back to overview
Dredging
May 19, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

About 40% of new trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) DCI Dredge Godavari, said to be India’s largest dredger, has been completed at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).

photo courtesy of Cochin Shipyard Ltd

Local media said that, as per the provisional schedule, CSL is likely to launch the vessel on July 20.

The keel of the dredger – built in collaboration with Royal IHC – was laid in September 2024. Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and H.E. Ms Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to India attended the ceremony.

According to DCI, the construction of this high-capacity dredger is set to enhance India’s dredging capabilities, supporting the growth of coastal and inland shipping market.

Once commissioned, this new TSHD will be the most sophisticated and technologically advanced dredger ever constructed in India. 

Also, the 127m long dredger will be built under the Beagle platform of Royal IHC.

