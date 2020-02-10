Centerm Dredging Continues in February

Image source: FRPD - Fraser River Pile and Dredge

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority has released the latest update on the Centerm Expansion Project and South Shore Access Project in Vancouver (BC).

According to the release, work in the water around Centerm continues. In February, the crews will demolish both the old grain elevator by Columbia Containers and the equipment shed at Ballantyne Pier.

We will continue to dredge and infill in the western expansion and northeast expansion areas to create new land for the terminal. Work will take place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” the Port Authority said.

Last month, one of the largest dredging boats in the Fraser River Pile and Dredge fleet named the FRPD 309 arrived at Centerm.

The trailing suction hopper dredge 309, built in Holland in 1983, worked on large-scale projects in Nigeria and Brazil before coming to Vancouver to take part in the Centerm project.

The vessel has two main engines, three generators, and an engine for each dredge pump. It can carry up to 3,000 cubic meters of sand per load.

Over the next couple of weeks, the dredging activities will performed by using a barge-mounted crawler crane with clamshell dredge and the hopper dredge 309.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Whakatane Dredging Begins

Maintenance dredging is expected to be carried out in the Whakatāne River next week, according to the New ...

read more →

Work Continues in Manitowoc

Dredge material maintenance work has continued in the Manitowoc Dredge Material Disposal Facility in Manitowoc, ...

read more →

Three Events on Coastal TX Study

The Coastal Texas Protection and Restoration Feasibility Study (Coastal Texas Study) will host a series of public ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Portsmouth Dredging in Early Feb.

Surveying and maintenance dredging of the HMNB Portsmouth is set to begin in early February, informs the ...

read more →

Centerm Expansion Update

﻿ The Port of Vancouver has just released the latest video update on their Centerm Expansion and South Shore Access ...

read more →

Centerm Expansion Continues

Works are continuing on the Centerm Expansion Project and South Shore Access Project in Vancouver (BC), informs the ...

read more →

Missouri Levee Repairs Continue

The US Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District continues to complete repairs after record flooding earlier this ...

read more →

Swansea Canal Work Continues

Work to regenerate the historic Swansea Canal continues this month with a key element – the dredging of ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (November 4 – November ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Centerm Expansion Project VIDEO

﻿ Port of Vancouver has just released this video update on their Centerm Expansion Project and South Shore Access ...

read more →

Port of Gdańsk Project on Track

Construction work on the Port of Gdańsk new harbor wharf is moving on nicely, according to the SSAB whose steel ...

read more →

Ocean City Dredging Continues

The City of Ocean City, New Jersey, has restarted its bayside dredging program with two contracts awarded to ...

read more →

Santa Cruz Dredging Kicks Off

Dredging of Santa Cruz’s north harbor in California is scheduled to begin today using the Port District’s 8″ dredge ...

read more →

Centerm Dredging in Full Swing

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority has released a new update about the port’s Centerm Expansion Project and ...

read more →

USACE Repairing Levee Systems

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, recently awarded a $990,402 contract to Advanced Trenching and ...

read more →