Centerm Dredging Continues in February

zoom Image source: FRPD - Fraser River Pile and Dredge

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority has released the latest update on the Centerm Expansion Project and South Shore Access Project in Vancouver (BC).

According to the release, work in the water around Centerm continues. In February, the crews will demolish both the old grain elevator by Columbia Containers and the equipment shed at Ballantyne Pier.

“We will continue to dredge and infill in the western expansion and northeast expansion areas to create new land for the terminal. Work will take place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” the Port Authority said.

Last month, one of the largest dredging boats in the Fraser River Pile and Dredge fleet named the FRPD 309 arrived at Centerm.

The trailing suction hopper dredge 309, built in Holland in 1983, worked on large-scale projects in Nigeria and Brazil before coming to Vancouver to take part in the Centerm project.

The vessel has two main engines, three generators, and an engine for each dredge pump. It can carry up to 3,000 cubic meters of sand per load.

Over the next couple of weeks, the dredging activities will performed by using a barge-mounted crawler crane with clamshell dredge and the hopper dredge 309.