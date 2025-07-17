Back to overview
Boskalis wraps up maintenance dredging campaign in the Port of Melbourne

Boskalis wraps up maintenance dredging campaign in the Port of Melbourne

Dredging
July 17, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Boskalis’ trailing suction hopper dredger Beachway has successfully completed a maintenance dredging campaign in the Port of Melbourne.

Photo courtesy of Boskalis

The dredging campaign marked the beginning of a twelve-year maintenance contract that Boskalis concluded with the Port of Melbourne earlier this year.

This maintenance program opens a new chapter in Boskalis’ longstanding relationship with the Port of Melbourne.

Since 2000, the company carried out maintenance dredging in this vibrant port, facilitating the smooth navigation of the largest ships.

