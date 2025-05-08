Back to overview
CCCC giant TSHD Xin Hai Feng raises the bar in Malaysia

Dredging
May 8, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) said that their giant trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Xin Hai Feng is on its way to the designated area, ready to begin another day of operations for the Westport of the Port Klang expansion project in Malaysia.

photo courtesy of CCCC

This massive trailing suction hopper dredger measures over 160 meters in length and 27 meters in width, with a maximum material carrying capacity of 23,000 tons.

Despite its size, it boasts centimeter-level precision and is equipped with an advanced smart dredging system, allowing what once required a team to be managed by a single operator,” CCCC said.

“This intelligent system greatly enhances the project’s efficiency.”

Once completed, the Port Klang expansion project is set to double port’s container handling capacity, further boosting Malaysia’s economic growth.

