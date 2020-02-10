Creating Dredging Capacity in Southern Africa

zoom Image source: Royal IHC

Subtech and Royal IHC are taking an important step in the development of dredging capacity in southern Africa.

IHC has delivered an IHC Beaver 50 cutter suction dredger (CSD) with an extensive option package to Subtech for the Mozambique LNG export project.

Here, Subtech has been awarded for the design and construction of a marine offloading jetty by EPC contractor CCS JV, which is a joint venture formed by Saipem, McDermott International and Chiyoda Corporation.

The first phase of the jetty’s sand-filled geotextile tube foundations, sheet pile caisson jetty head and access channel requires extensive dredging activities.

“We are proud that IHC’s dredging equipment is part of Subtech’s innovative solution, and that they have trust in our expertise and services to start their own dredging capabilities,” said IHC’s Sales Manager Africa, Bert-Jan de Keijzer. “Investing in IHC’s low-maintenance Beaver® dredger will help Subtech, not only with the Mozambique LNG export project, but also with new possibilities in the future. We feel honored to have taken this important step in creating dredging capacity together with Subtech.”

By investing in the IHC Beaver 50 CSD, which is currently being commissioned, Subtech can now carry out the dredging work by itself.