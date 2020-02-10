Damen: MAD 3500 Pipe System on Its Way to Romania

Image source: Damen

The first items of the trailing pipe system for the Marine Aggregate Dredger (MAD) 3500 are being shipped from their yard in Nijkerk, the Netherlands, to Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania.

This dredger will be used by Hanson Aggregates Marine to extract aggregates in the British Channel and North Sea, aided by a number of special features specific to its innovative design, including a 1,400 kW permanent magnet electric motor, which powers the dredge pump for collecting aggregates at -55m.

The keel laying ceremony for this dredger took place in October 2019.

The ceremony of this vessel was performed at Hull Division IA in the presence of Mr. Simon Willis, CEO, Hanson UK, who had the honor of welding the coins.

Image source: Damen

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

