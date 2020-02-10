Damen: MAD 3500 Pipe System on Its Way to Romania

The first items of the trailing pipe system for the Marine Aggregate Dredger (MAD) 3500 are being shipped from their yard in Nijkerk, the Netherlands, to Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania.

This dredger will be used by Hanson Aggregates Marine to extract aggregates in the British Channel and North Sea, aided by a number of special features specific to its innovative design, including a 1,400 kW permanent magnet electric motor, which powers the dredge pump for collecting aggregates at -55m.

The keel laying ceremony for this dredger took place in October 2019.

The ceremony of this vessel was performed at Hull Division IA in the presence of Mr. Simon Willis, CEO, Hanson UK, who had the honor of welding the coins.