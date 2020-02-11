AAPA Apprehensive About Budget

Image source: USACE

The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) said in their latest release that they have welcomed support in President Trump’s fiscal 2021 budget for two vital U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) competitive infrastructure grant initiatives, known as BUILD and INFRA. 

The association also registered strong concerns over significant declines to other federally funded, port-related programs when compared against this year’s appropriation funding levels.

“We’re very apprehensive about the President’s fiscal 2021 budget,” said Chris Connor, AAPA president and CEO. “Adequate federal investments into U.S. port-related infrastructure, on the landside and the waterside, are crucial for the safe, efficient movement of goods so the nation can remain globally competitive, and this budget doesn’t get us there.”

In a 2016 survey, AAPA found that U.S. ports and their private-sector partners planned to spend approximately $31 billion a year through 2020, provided the infrastructure outside the ports’ jurisdiction, such as roads, rails, bridges, tunnels and navigation channels, would support those investments.

“Activities at U.S. seaports account for more than a quarter of the nation’s economy, support over 31 million American jobs and generate more than $378 billion a year in federal, state and local tax revenue. It’s vital the federal government uphold its end of the partnership with ports to ensure the country has a 21st century goods movement system in place,” added Connor.

Led by a 20 percent increase in construction funding, the President’s FY’21 budget for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers coastal navigation program would rise 10 percent compared to his FY’20 budget request, said AAPA.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Budget for FY 2021 Released

The President’s Budget for Fiscal Year 2021 (FY 2021) includes $5.967 billion in gross discretionary funding for ...

read more →

Dredging Funded in 2020 Budget

The Port of Seattle approved its 2020 budget and five-year capital plan yesterday, making room for future ...

read more →

More Funding for Port Projects

The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) expressed their deep concern over the U.S. Senate’s approval ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Aotea Budget Priorities Unveiled

Dredging, housing, dark sky status and water quality will be among some of Aotea/Great Barrier Local Board’s ...

read more →

Port of Oakland OKs 2020 Budget

A $513.6 million operating budget for fiscal year 2020 has been approved at the Port of Oakland, California.  The ...

read more →

AAPA Calls for Full Use of HMT

The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA), together with 100 supporting U.S. ports and other ...

read more →

Record USACE Funding in FY 2020

The U.S. House has released the Energy and Water Development Appropriations bill for fiscal year 2020. The bill ...

read more →

Spotlight on Port Maintenance

In a written testimony, submitted recently to the House Transportation and Infrastructure ...

read more →

Everglades Budget Dismissed

Florida Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives yesterday dismissed President Trump’s proposed budget as it ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Milestone for Red River Valley

North Dakota Senator, John Hoeven, yesterday joined Col. Samuel Calkins, Commander of the USACE St. Paul District, ...

read more →

Support for Boston Dredging

With the release of the President’s Budget for fiscal year 2020 for USACE Civil Works, the Army Corps’ New England ...

read more →

Investing in Corpus Christi’s CIP

For the second year, the Port of Corpus Christi’s Ship Channel Improvement Project (CIP) has been included in the ...

read more →

$22.023M for Buffalo District

The President’s Budget for fiscal year 2020 released Tuesday includes more than $4.827 billion in discretionary ...

read more →

USACE: FY 2020 Budget Released

The President’s Budget for Fiscal Year 2020 (FY 2020) includes $4.827 billion in gross discretionary funding for ...

read more →

$138M for Charleston Deepening

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, yesterday announced that they have received $138 million in ...

read more →