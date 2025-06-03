Dredge BAYPORT gearing up for the FY25 West Coast maintenance dredging

Back to overview
Dredging
June 3, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Manson Construction’s hopper dredge BAYPORT is on its way to the West Coast where she will perform the FY25 Hopper Maintenance Dredging.

Photo courtesy of Steve Paulson

Last week, the BAYPORT passed through the Gatun Locks of the Panama Canal, transferring from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean.

Working under the $26.3 million contract, Manson will remove over 3 million cubic yards of dredge material from several Oregon ports in order to maintain their federally authorized navigation channel conditions.

This critical project for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Portland District, involves maintenance dredging in several areas along the West Coast, including Humboldt Bay, CA, Coos Bay, OR, and the Lower Columbia River and the Mouth of the Columbia River.

This will be the eighth time Manson has completed this project for the Portland District.

