President’s Fiscal 2021 Budget for USACE Civil Works Program Released

The President’s Budget for Fiscal Year 2021 (FY 2021) includes $5.967 billion in gross discretionary funding for the Civil Works program of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Army Civil Works FY 2021 budget focuses on investments that enhance and protect our nation’s water-related infrastructure and resources through partnerships and innovative programs that improve project delivery to provide cost savings,” said Rickey D. (R.D.) James, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.

New federal funding in the Civil Works budget consists of $4.897 billion from the General Fund of the Treasury, $1,015 million from the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund (HMTF), and an estimated $54 million from Special Recreation User Fees.

The FY 2021 funding will be distributed among the appropriations accounts as follows:

  • $1.996 billion for Operation and Maintenance (O&M)
  • $2.220 billion for Construction
  • $1.015 billion for Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund (HMTF)
  • $210 million for Mississippi River and Tributaries (MR&T)
  • $200 million for the Regulatory Program
  • $187 million for Expenses
  • $103 million for Investigations
  • $77 million for Flood Control and Coastal Emergencies
  • $5 million for the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works

The construction program includes funding for 12 commercial navigation projects, seven flood risk management projects and four aquatic ecosystem restoration programs.

The FY 2021 Budget includes $2.397 billion for the study, design, construction, operation and maintenance of inland and coastal navigation projects.

Among the construction projects funded in the FY 2021 budget are four commercial navigation projects – Boston Harbor, MA, Columbia River at the Mouth, OR and WA, Jacksonville Harbor Deepening, FL, and the Mississippi River Ship Channel, Gulf to Baton Rouge, LA.

More Info

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Trump OKs $138M for Charleston

The Charleston Harbor Deepening Project reached a very important milestone last week with President Donald Trump ...

read more →

CPRA Releases 2021 Plan

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has released a draft version of the agency’s ...

read more →

Ship Island Phase 2 Wraps Up

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Mobile District has successfully wrapped up the Ship Island Restoration ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Strong Year for Norfolk District

As the fiscal calendar nears 2020, officials at Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are working to close ...

read more →

RJ McLeod Wins Tarbert Deal

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) has awarded a £14.3 million contract to civil engineering and building ...

read more →

Port of Oakland OKs 2020 Budget

A $513.6 million operating budget for fiscal year 2020 has been approved at the Port of Oakland, California.  The ...

read more →

Record USACE Funding in FY 2020

The U.S. House has released the Energy and Water Development Appropriations bill for fiscal year 2020. The bill ...

read more →

Tuas Terminal Phase 1 (VIDEO)

﻿ The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has just released a video about the installation of the 221st ...

read more →

$5M for Wellfleet Dredging

The Town of Wellfleet, MA, received word recently that $5 million in federal funding through the Army Corps of ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Milestone for Red River Valley

North Dakota Senator, John Hoeven, yesterday joined Col. Samuel Calkins, Commander of the USACE St. Paul District, ...

read more →

$68M for Baltimore District Works

The President’s proposed fiscal 2020 Civil Works Budget released March 12 includes $4.827 billion in gross ...

read more →

Support for Boston Dredging

With the release of the President’s Budget for fiscal year 2020 for USACE Civil Works, the Army Corps’ New England ...

read more →

Investing in Corpus Christi’s CIP

For the second year, the Port of Corpus Christi’s Ship Channel Improvement Project (CIP) has been included in the ...

read more →

$22.023M for Buffalo District

The President’s Budget for fiscal year 2020 released Tuesday includes more than $4.827 billion in discretionary ...

read more →

USACE: FY 2020 Budget Released

The President’s Budget for Fiscal Year 2020 (FY 2020) includes $4.827 billion in gross discretionary funding for ...

read more →