President’s Fiscal 2021 Budget for USACE Civil Works Program Released

The President’s Budget for Fiscal Year 2021 (FY 2021) includes $5.967 billion in gross discretionary funding for the Civil Works program of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“The Army Civil Works FY 2021 budget focuses on investments that enhance and protect our nation’s water-related infrastructure and resources through partnerships and innovative programs that improve project delivery to provide cost savings,” said Rickey D. (R.D.) James, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.

New federal funding in the Civil Works budget consists of $4.897 billion from the General Fund of the Treasury, $1,015 million from the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund (HMTF), and an estimated $54 million from Special Recreation User Fees.

The FY 2021 funding will be distributed among the appropriations accounts as follows:

$1.996 billion for Operation and Maintenance (O&M)

$2.220 billion for Construction

$1.015 billion for Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund (HMTF)

$210 million for Mississippi River and Tributaries (MR&T)

$200 million for the Regulatory Program

$187 million for Expenses

$103 million for Investigations

$77 million for Flood Control and Coastal Emergencies

$5 million for the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works

The construction program includes funding for 12 commercial navigation projects, seven flood risk management projects and four aquatic ecosystem restoration programs.

The FY 2021 Budget includes $2.397 billion for the study, design, construction, operation and maintenance of inland and coastal navigation projects.

Among the construction projects funded in the FY 2021 budget are four commercial navigation projects – Boston Harbor, MA, Columbia River at the Mouth, OR and WA, Jacksonville Harbor Deepening, FL, and the Mississippi River Ship Channel, Gulf to Baton Rouge, LA.

