York New Jersey Harbor and Tributaries Study on Display

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District, in cooperation with non-federal sponsors the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, announces a public meeting for the New York New Jersey Harbor and Tributaries (NYNJHAT) Study on February 27, 2020 in Rockaway Park, Queens.

This coastal storm risk management study covers the New York & New Jersey Harbor and tidally-affected tributaries encompassing all of New York City, the Hudson River to Troy, NY; the lower Passaic, Hackensack, Rahway, and Raritan Rivers; and the Upper and Lower Bays of New York Harbor, Newark, Jamaica, Raritan and Sandy Hook Bays; the Kill Van Kull, Arthur Kill and East River tidal straits; and western Long Island Sound.

This Study covers one of nine focus areas identified in the USACE North Atlantic Coast Comprehensive Study (NACCS) Report, issued January 2015, warranting further analysis.

According to USACE, the Study is authorized by Public Law 84-71, June 15, 1955 (69 Stat. 132) which directs the examination of damages in coastal and tidal areas due to coastal storms such as hurricanes “and of possible means of preventing loss of human lives and damages to property, with due consideration of the economics of proposed breakwaters, seawalls, dikes, dams, and other structures, warning services, or other measures which might be required.”

At this public meeting, USACE will update stakeholders and the public on tasks underway since release of the Interim Report in February 2019.