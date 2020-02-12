Scalise Announces $85M for Mississippi River Deepening

Image source: USACE

Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise has announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 2020 Work Plan includes critical funding for infrastructure projects in Louisiana, including $85 million to deepen the Mississippi River to 50 feet.

“After years of hard work, I’m very glad that the Corps included over $160 million for critical infrastructure projects in Louisiana, including $85 million to deepen the lower Mississippi River to 50 feet. As home to the mouth of the Mississippi River, this is excellent news for Southeast Louisiana and our ability to move more commerce through the Port of New Orleans,” said Scalise.

“The Mississippi River Basin has an unprecedented impact on our national economy, global competitiveness, and American job creation. Modernizing our infrastructure and deepening the river to 50 feet will help strengthen Louisiana’s dominance in domestic and international commerce. 

“This critical project also provides a dual benefit of rebuilding Louisiana’s vanishing coastline. Deepening the river will give the state the ability to take that sediment and use it to rebuild our coast, increasing lifesaving flood protection. I applaud the Corps for advancing this project and for their commitment to maintaining our waterways which are not only vital to Louisiana’s economy, but also to our national economy,” said Whip Scalise.

Background

In April of 2019, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) delivered testimony before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water in support of projects in Louisiana’s First District that will help provide lifesaving flood protections and boost the national economy.

Whip Scalise specifically discussed deepening the Mississippi River to 50 feet.

Projects for Louisiana in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 2020 Work Plan include:

Construction Funding:

  • $85.35 million to initiate construction of channel deepening for the Mississippi River to 50 feet;
  • $18 million to construct disposal capacity containment dikes for the Calcasieu River and Pass;
  • $500,000 to complete the Iberia Parish El Wastewater Improvements Master Plan;
  • $40.58 million for the J Bennett Johnston Waterway;
  • $2 million for Livingston Parish environmental infrastructure projects;
  • $25 million for SELA Algiers Sub-Basin project.

Operation and Maintenance Funding:

  • $5 million for Houma Navigation Canal dredging and maintenance needs;
  • $850,000 for Bayou Lafourche for dredging and maintenance needs;
  • $1.35 million for Mississippi River, Outlets at Venice for dredging and maintenance needs;
  • $249.91 million for Mississippi River, Baton Rouge to the Gulf of Mexico, dredging and maintenance needs.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Kentucky Point Project Complete

The Memphis District of the Army Corps recently completed another important Mississippi River project located just ...

read more →

New Call for Mississippi Dredging

Having heard from a number of Iowa farmers, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst recently met with the Assistant Secretary of ...

read more →

Bay Denesse Project Underway

Ducks Unlimited is working to restore 2,550 acres of coastal marsh approximately 2.5 miles northeast of Buras, ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Jadwin Completes 2019 Season

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District’s Dredge Jadwin has completed its 2019 season. During the 2019 ...

read more →

$100M for Mississippi Dredging

U.S. Representatives Angie Craig, Betty McCollum and Ron Kind have successfully secured emergency funding for the ...

read more →

Bryant Announces 15 Projects

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant announced a list of 15 restoration projects for 2019 during the annual Mississippi ...

read more →

Parson Backs Mississippi Dredging

Missouri Governor Michael Parson has joined the Missouri Soybean Association in support of dredging the lower ...

read more →

Maintaining Mississippi River

U.S. Reps. Betty McCollum, Angie Craig and Ron Kind sent a letter to the Office of Management and Budget earlier ...

read more →

Beaver Island Project Continues

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, said in their latest announcement that the works continue ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Fight to Dredge Lower Mississippi

The United Soybean Board (USB) recently announced a $2 million allocation to help offset the planning, design, and ...

read more →

$8.3M Grant for South Louisiana

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy has announced an $8.3 million Army grant to fund dredging on waterways in south Louisiana. ...

read more →

Mississippi River Inspection Trip

The Mississippi River Commission will conduct its annual low-water inspection trip on the Mississippi River, August ...

read more →

Deeper Channels - Deeper Profits

The United Soybean Board’s (USB) commitment to improve market conditions for farmers hits a new bottom – the ...

read more →

Securing Funding for LA Projects

Louisiana Congressmen Cedric Richmond and Steve Scalise issued the following statement on June 19 about the passage ...

read more →

Protecting Louisiana Coast

The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) Secretary, David Bernhardt, last week announced that the Department will ...

read more →