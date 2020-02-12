Scalise Announces $85M for Mississippi River Deepening

zoom Image source: USACE

Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise has announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 2020 Work Plan includes critical funding for infrastructure projects in Louisiana, including $85 million to deepen the Mississippi River to 50 feet.

“After years of hard work, I’m very glad that the Corps included over $160 million for critical infrastructure projects in Louisiana, including $85 million to deepen the lower Mississippi River to 50 feet. As home to the mouth of the Mississippi River, this is excellent news for Southeast Louisiana and our ability to move more commerce through the Port of New Orleans,” said Scalise.

“The Mississippi River Basin has an unprecedented impact on our national economy, global competitiveness, and American job creation. Modernizing our infrastructure and deepening the river to 50 feet will help strengthen Louisiana’s dominance in domestic and international commerce.

“This critical project also provides a dual benefit of rebuilding Louisiana’s vanishing coastline. Deepening the river will give the state the ability to take that sediment and use it to rebuild our coast, increasing lifesaving flood protection. I applaud the Corps for advancing this project and for their commitment to maintaining our waterways which are not only vital to Louisiana’s economy, but also to our national economy,” said Whip Scalise.

Background

In April of 2019, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) delivered testimony before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water in support of projects in Louisiana’s First District that will help provide lifesaving flood protections and boost the national economy.

Whip Scalise specifically discussed deepening the Mississippi River to 50 feet.

Projects for Louisiana in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 2020 Work Plan include:

Construction Funding:

$85.35 million to initiate construction of channel deepening for the Mississippi River to 50 feet;

$18 million to construct disposal capacity containment dikes for the Calcasieu River and Pass;

$500,000 to complete the Iberia Parish El Wastewater Improvements Master Plan;

$40.58 million for the J Bennett Johnston Waterway;

$2 million for Livingston Parish environmental infrastructure projects;

$25 million for SELA Algiers Sub-Basin project.

Operation and Maintenance Funding: