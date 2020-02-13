HR Wallingford Dredging Management Course in March

HR Wallingford has just announced that their dredging management course is set to take place on 25-26 March in Howbery Park, Wallingford, UK.

This course provides an introduction to the subject of dredging and will assist those who are responsible for commissioning and managing dredging contractors and those who regulate dredging.

“Over the two days, our expert tutors will provide an overview of the environmental aspects of dredging, the latest technology and the equipment that apply to dredging and the management of dredged material,” said HR Wallingford in its statement.

The course will enable attendees to manage and regulate dredging projects and contractors more effectively and efficiently.

Course content