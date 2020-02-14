Boston Harbor Dredging Included in the Budget

Image source: USACE

With the release of the President’s Budget for fiscal year 2021 (FY21) for the Army Corps Civil Works program, the Corps’ New England District anticipates continued operations and funding in fiscal year 2021 that starts on Oct. 1, 2020.

In Connecticut, the FY21 budget proposes continuing funding for the operation and maintenance of the 8 Corps-managed flood risk management reservoirs and dams and the Stamford Hurricane Barrier.

In Massachusetts, the FY21 budget proposes continuing funding for operation and maintenance of the 12 Corps-managed flood risk management reservoirs and dams, the Cape Cod Canal and the New Bedford Hurricane Barrier.

Additionally, the budget proposes $68.4 million to continue funding the Boston Harbor Improvement project to deepen the main ship channel in the harbor; $400,000 to fund maintenance dredging of Chatham (Stage) Harbor; $400,000 to fund maintenance dredging of Green Harbor; and $100,000 to fund footbridge repairs at Plymouth Harbor.

In New Hampshire, the FY21 budget proposes continuing funding for operation and maintenance of the 6 Corps-managed flood risk management reservoirs and dams.

In Vermont, the budget proposes continuing funding for operation and maintenance of the 5 Corps-managed flood risk management reservoirs and dams, and funding for an investigation of the dam at North Springfield Lake.

In Rhode Island, the budget proposes continuing funding for operation and maintenance of the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier and Woonsocket Flood Risk Management projects, and $350,000 to fund maintenance dredging of Great Salt Pond.

Also, the budget proposes more than $1 million in funding for disposal area monitoring, including some of that monitoring in the state of Maine.

 

